ULM WR has the best name in college football

Louisiana Monroe does not typically receive much attention nationally in the college football world. But they are receiving some notoriety thanks to the amazing name of one of their wide receivers.

ULM has a receiver named Boogie Knight.

The award for best name on ULM goes to… I've seen all his movies. I can't wait to work with him pic.twitter.com/LsITNPIOcr — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 21, 2021

Knight drew attention over the weekend after scoring a touchdown against LSU.

Knight’s real first name is Jeremiah, but he goes by “Boogie.” Though the name fits due to the movie, he actually received his nickname from his late father because of his playing style. The elder Knight thought his son could “boogie” around the football field, leading to the nickname.

Still with me everyday 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XHHPZeB2ak — Boogie Knight (@Kn1ght_7ime) November 21, 2021

Boogie is a transfer from Akron and has 43 catches for 541 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has the best name in college football and is selling appropriate T-shirts.

For those unfamiliar, “Boogie Nights” is a 1997 film by Paul Thomas Anderson about the adult film industry that is set in the San Fernando Valley. The star of the movie is “Dirk Diggler,” played by Mark Wahlberg. Dirk Diggler is an awesome name, but it has nothing on “Boogie Knight.”