Urban Meyer offers bold opinion on Colorado

Deion Sanders might want to ask Urban Meyer if he believes, because the answer is … yes. Very much so.

Meyer spoke with FOX’s “Big Noon” crew for a segment that was recorded after Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 on Saturday. The former Florida and Ohio State coach weighed in on Colorado and said he was drinking the Buffaloes’ Kool-Aid.

“You guys know me. I’m usually ‘pump the brakes, wait a minute.’ But it’s legitimate,” Meyer said of Colorado’s early-season success.

Meyer is such a believer in Colorado that he thinks the Buffs can contend for the Pac-12 title.

“Let’s take a big-picture look. You can start talking about, can you compete for a championship? I’m talking about a conference championship,” Meyer said.

Meyer then said there are a few things Colorado needs to do to get to that level.

“To compete for a conference championship, they’ve gotta develop a running game. They have to protect that quarterback. He got hit too many times today. And then, the final thought, they have to get some depth.”

Even though Meyer thinks the Buffs have some improving to do, he is a big believer in the team.

Colorado hosts rival Colorado State next Saturday night. Then they will visit Oregon and host USC in consecutive weeks after facing the Rams. We’re going to find out very soon just how ready to contend for the Pac-12 title the Buffs are.