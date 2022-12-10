USC legends take cool photo ahead of Heisman Trophy ceremony

A handful of USC legends took a cool photo together ahead of Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

USC’s football Twitter account shared a tweet on Saturday that showed three of their Heisman Trophy winners posed with tonight’s Heisman favorite, Caleb Williams.

From left to right, that’s Carson Palmer (2001), Mike Garrett (1965), Caleb Williams and Matt Leinart (2004).

USC players have won the Heisman Trophy seven times, including the one Reggie Bush was stripped of in 2005. Their other Heisman winners include OJ Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979) and Marcus Allen (1981).

If Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy, that would give USC eight Heisman winners (including Bush), more than any other school.