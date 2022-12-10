 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 10, 2022

USC legends take cool photo ahead of Heisman Trophy ceremony

December 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Caleb Williams in a USC headband

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) watches game action against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A handful of USC legends took a cool photo together ahead of Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

USC’s football Twitter account shared a tweet on Saturday that showed three of their Heisman Trophy winners posed with tonight’s Heisman favorite, Caleb Williams.

From left to right, that’s Carson Palmer (2001), Mike Garrett (1965), Caleb Williams and Matt Leinart (2004).

USC players have won the Heisman Trophy seven times, including the one Reggie Bush was stripped of in 2005. Their other Heisman winners include OJ Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979) and Marcus Allen (1981).

If Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy, that would give USC eight Heisman winners (including Bush), more than any other school.

Article Tags

USC Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus