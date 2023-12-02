USC poaches coach from rival UCLA

USC’s football team lost to UCLA on the field this season, but the Trojans are doing their best to win the offseason.

USC is hiring defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn away from the rival Bruins.

Sources: USC is finalizing a deal to hire UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. UCLA finished No. 11 in total defense in his first year there this season, an improvement from No. 89 the year before. pic.twitter.com/habw0PtNgg — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2023

According to Bruce Feldman, USC is doubling Lynn’s pay from $1 million to $2 million.

Lynn was a revelation for the Bruins this season. The 34-year-old left his role as a safeties coach with the Baltimore Ravens for the opportunity to serve as a defensive coordinator for the first time in his coaching career. He more than excelled in the position.

UCLA’s defense allowed just 18.1 points per game this season, ranking them 16th in the country. They had the No. 1 defense in yards allowed per game in the high-scoring Pac-12.

Of course, the moment UCLA finally gets a good defense under Chip Kelly, it happens in a year with shaky quarterback play, and then they lose the coordinator to the rival Trojans of all schools.

For USC, this is a massive hire for two reasons. One, it gives them a strong coach to address their glaring weakness. Two, it weakens their crosstown rivals.

USC surrendered a hideous 34.9 points per game this season, placing them 125th in the country. They fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch after surrendering 52 points to Washington in a move many fans found to be too little too late.

Though the move won’t help USC undo their missteps this season, the hiring of Lynn should help them for 2024 and potentially beyond.