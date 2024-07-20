Utah State explains abrupt firing of Blake Anderson

Utah State abruptly fired head coach Blake Anderson roughly three weeks ago for unspecified Title IX violations, and the school provided more information on the subject Friday.

In a letter informing Anderson of his dismissal, university officials claimed Anderson was fired for attempting to personally investigate the circumstances of a player’s domestic violence arrest, via Dan Murphy and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. The termination letter alleges that Anderson contacted the girlfriend and roommate of a Utah State football player in April 2023 after discovering that the player was arrested for an alleged domestic abuse incident. Anderson had said he was on a “fact-finding mission” to determine if further discipline against the player was warranted.

The letter accused Anderson of attempting to investigate the incident himself without reporting it to university authorities. In addition, Anderson “most egregiously” collected written statements from the potential victim and witness while a criminal investigation was already ongoing.

Anderson, through an attorney, denied ever contacting or interviewing the player’s girlfriend. The coach has dismissed the allegations as the outcome of a “sham investigation” and has threatened legal action against the school in order to obtain the buyout money he feels he is owed.

Anderson went 23-17 over three seasons at Utah State, leading the team to three bowl appearances in as many years.