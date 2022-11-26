Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina

Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday.

NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In the second overtime, NC State prevailed and won 30-27 after the Tar Heels missed a 35-yard field goal.

Some Wolfpack players were pumped up enough after the game to run to the middle of Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill and try to plant their flag:

Planting a flag like that feels great in the moment, and there is no doubt that NC State earned the big road win. But that’s the sort of thing that tends to upset an opponent.

NC State better beware that UNC will have revenge on their mind next season.