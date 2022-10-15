 Skip to main content
Video: Penn State scores on ridiculous pick-six against Michigan

October 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Curtis Jacobs runs with the ball

Michigan dominated the first half of their game against Penn State, but you wouldn’t know it based on the score.

Michigan led 16-14 at halftime, indicating the game was close. Wild plays, such as the Nittany Lions’ pick-six in the second quarter, helped Penn State keep it close.

Right after Penn State scored its first touchdown of the game to make it 13-7, the Nittany Lions got a pick-six.

It’s hard to tell what happened, but it looks like the pass got batted by Chop Robinson, bounced off a teammate’s helmet, and went into the hands of Curtis Jacobs for a 47-yard touchdown.

The score plus the kick gave Penn State its first lead of the game at 14-13.

After being quiet nearly the entire first half, the Nittany Lions made it a game thanks to touchdowns on consecutive possessions.

Penn State Football
