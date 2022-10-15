Video: Penn State scores on ridiculous pick-six against Michigan

Michigan dominated the first half of their game against Penn State, but you wouldn’t know it based on the score.

Michigan led 16-14 at halftime, indicating the game was close. Wild plays, such as the Nittany Lions’ pick-six in the second quarter, helped Penn State keep it close.

Right after Penn State scored its first touchdown of the game to make it 13-7, the Nittany Lions got a pick-six.

PINBALL PICK-6 FOR PENN STATE 😱@PennStateFball takes the lead at Michigan! pic.twitter.com/6ckw3N8C8T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

It’s hard to tell what happened, but it looks like the pass got batted by Chop Robinson, bounced off a teammate’s helmet, and went into the hands of Curtis Jacobs for a 47-yard touchdown.

Still unsure how this even happened 👀 pic.twitter.com/rdBQSAALG8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

The score plus the kick gave Penn State its first lead of the game at 14-13.

After being quiet nearly the entire first half, the Nittany Lions made it a game thanks to touchdowns on consecutive possessions.