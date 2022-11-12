Video: USC holder did greatest celebration after trick-play conversion

USC went full Hollywood on Friday night against Colorado.

After their fourth touchdown of the game to go up 32-10 on the Buffaloes, the No. 8-ranked Trojans brought some razzle-dazzle on the point after try. Instead of putting the ball down for a kick, USC’s holder Will Rose took off for the end zone and waltzed in completely untouched for a trick play two-point conversion.

Rose capped it all off by pulling a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and celebrating with a backflip. Check it out.

A 2-point conversion… and a FLIP 🔄😅 pic.twitter.com/20o8g4KCZW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Here is another angle of the sweet celebration.

Another look at that flip celebration after the 2-point conversion by USC 😅🔄 pic.twitter.com/rMwBcJ338q — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Rose, who is the team’s backup punter, was immediately flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. But it had to be worth it for Rose, who rarely gets a chance to shine, to make the most of his moment in the limelight (especially with his team up by 24 at that point).

USC is a top-ten team in the country while Colorado entered the game at a putrid 1-8 on the season. As such, the Trojans’ antics here might rub some people the wrong way. But we can all agree that Rose’s backflip form was magnificent (and almost on par with that of this ex-college football player).