Video: Big Ten Network photographer takes errant Rutgers pass right to the groin

October 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Wisconsin photographer injury

A Big Ten Network photographer fell victim to a very bad break on an errant pass in Saturday’s game between the Badgers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt’s pass drilling a photographer during Saturday’s 24-13 Wisconsin win. Wimsatt seemed to be throwing the ball away and did so, but the pass took a bad bounce and drilled the cameraman right in the crotch.

Remarkably, we have first-person video of the incident. The photographer, Ethan Bacon, shared the video of the moment from his perspective, and it is pretty hilarious.

Bacon seemed to be in good spirits about the whole thing. Plus, he got the shot, so you have to commend his dedication. He later said it hurt for a while, but it passed eventually and made for a great shot.

Sideline photography can be a very hazardous job, and we’ve seen people get seriously hurt before doing it. Fortunately, the only negative outcome here seems to be a bit of wounded pride.

