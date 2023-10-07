Video: Big Ten Network photographer takes errant Rutgers pass right to the groin

A Big Ten Network photographer fell victim to a very bad break on an errant pass in Saturday’s game between the Badgers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt’s pass drilling a photographer during Saturday’s 24-13 Wisconsin win. Wimsatt seemed to be throwing the ball away and did so, but the pass took a bad bounce and drilled the cameraman right in the crotch.

Can we get an injury update for the sideline photographer at the #Badgers vs #Rutgers game? Thinking of you dude. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XX9YhVb5Vu — Badger Steve 🧀🍺🦌 (@UW_Steve) October 7, 2023

Remarkably, we have first-person video of the incident. The photographer, Ethan Bacon, shared the video of the moment from his perspective, and it is pretty hilarious.

Bacon seemed to be in good spirits about the whole thing. Plus, he got the shot, so you have to commend his dedication. He later said it hurt for a while, but it passed eventually and made for a great shot.

Caught up briefly with Ethan Bacon, the Big Ten Network videographer who took the hit in this video. "Hurt for about 40 minutes, and now it’s all good and it’s a funny story to tell and a great shot to have." https://t.co/1CTqEezvBB pic.twitter.com/jLX6VhDBaG — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) October 7, 2023

Sideline photography can be a very hazardous job, and we’ve seen people get seriously hurt before doing it. Fortunately, the only negative outcome here seems to be a bit of wounded pride.