Vince Young returning to Texas in athletic department role

Iconic Texas quarterback Vince Young is getting another chance to serve at his alma mater.

Young confirmed Monday that athletic director Chris Del Conte has brought him in to help the Texas athletic department, though a specific role was not specified. Young said he would be sharing his knowledge and experiences with the rest of the department, as well as assisting in the community.

I see everyone is hearing the news that CDC has me working for our Longhorns. So happy to be able to help him out as well as everyone in the Athletic Department, share my knowledge and experiences, reach out in the community and serve the school I love! You know I Bleed Orange! — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) February 2, 2021

Young’s return to the Texas program comes roughly two years after he was fired from a part-time position with the school. His return comes alongside a reset of the football program under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

There’s no doubt that Texas wants to have Young involved. He’s a school icon, and his fourth down touchdown run in the 2006 Rose Bowl rates as one of the most memorable plays in college football history. Hopefully he’s in a better place and will be able to make some contribution to the program.