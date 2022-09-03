Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason

Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason.

The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion is delayed because coaches are stuck in an elevator. pic.twitter.com/MBWxcsdASb — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2022

While many coaches, such as the head coach, coach games from the field level, some others coach from a booth in the press box. Typically some coordinators and other staff members will coach from up high where they can see the whole field.

As you can see, when the second half was ready to resume, the booth for Virginia Tech’s coaches was empty.

Virginia Tech v ODU game delayed bc tech coaches are stuck in an elevator and not in coaching booth to start second half. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qyhpUs5b87 — Scott Wise (@Scott_Wise) September 3, 2022

The reason for the delay was quite appropriate. Virginia Tech didn’t seem to have much of a gameplan as they struggled in the first half. ODU took the lead on a scoop-and-score after a botched field goal attempt by the Hokies.

Maybe Tech didn’t need the coaches anyway.