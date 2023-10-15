Washington LB has harsh message for Oregon about 4th-down decision

Washington linebacker Eddie Ulofoshio had a harsh message for Oregon after Saturday’s 36-33 win over the Ducks at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.

Oregon was leading 33-29 and had a 3rd-and-2 at the Husky 46 with 2:19 left. They ran for a loss of a yard, setting up a 4th-and-3 at the Husky 47 with 2:16 left. Rather than punt and let their defense decide the game, the Ducks were aggressive and decided to go for it.

Oregon threw an incompletion, turning the ball over to Washington on downs.

For the THIRD time tonight, the @UW_Football defense shuts down Oregon on 4th down 🔒 pic.twitter.com/w03rweiipE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

The Huskies took advantage of the opportunity and were into the end zone two plays later for the winning touchdown.

KJR radio host Dave “Softy” Mahler spoke with Ulofoshio after the Huskies’ win and asked about the 4th-down decision from Oregon.

“That’s on them. They gotta live with that mistake. They can eat that. They can take that s— to the grave,” Ulofoshio said (profanity edited by LBS).

Asked Eddie Ulofoshio if he was surprised Oregon went for it on 4th down: “That’s on them. They gotta live with that mistake. They can eat that. They can take that shit to the grave.” — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) October 14, 2023

Though the moves didn’t work out, Oregon wanted their offense to win or lose their game for them. As it was, they still got the ball back with 1:38 left and set up for a 43-yard field goal try that could have tied the game. They missed.

Washington’s defense was personally challenged by Oregon coach Dan Lanning. It’s no surprise that Ulofoshio took pride in the big stop and feels Lanning will have to live with that “mistake.”