Washington State QB Zevi Eckhaus wears In-N-Out Burger socks

Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus had a nice nod to his home area during Friday’s DirecTV Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.

Eckhaus started at quarterback for the Cougars, who are without coach Jake Dickert (Wake Forest) and quarterback John Mateer (Oklahomas), both of whom left for new teams.

Eckhaus is from Culver City, Calif., which is in Los Angeles. That is the heart of In-N-Out Burger territory. In-N-Out Burger has 415 locations, mostly in California, but it also has locations in Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Colorado and Idaho. There are no In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Washington, where Eckhaus goes to school.

For Friday’s bowl game, FOX showed the socks Eckhaus was wearing. He had on In-N-Out Burger socks, which are noted for the palm trees logo.

What does SoCal native Zevi Eckhaus wear for the game? In-N-Out socks, of course. 😂🍔🌴#GoCougs x @holidaybowl pic.twitter.com/qZUMIQAdBh — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 28, 2024

That’s pretty cool.

Eckhaus, who is an Orthodox Jew, probably gets the grilled cheese at the place known for its burgers. But even their grilled cheese and fries are enough to turn anyone into a fan.