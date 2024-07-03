Will Howard sets clear goal for Ohio State’s season

After a very active offseason, the Ohio State Buckeyes will be regarded as one of the preseason favorites to win a national championship in 2024. New quarterback Will Howard is not shying away from that goal.

During an appearance at the Manning Passing Academy, Howard told Bayou Time Sports that the Buckeyes’ season would be a failure if they do not win a national championship.

“For us, it’s natty or bust. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Howard said. “We have all the talent, we have all of the intangibles, now we just got to go do it. I’m tired of hearing how talented we are and how good our team is. It’s about the work ethic and about how we go to work every single day. I think we’re doing the things we need to to put ourselves in that position to be there at the end of the year, and now we just got to go do it.”

The former Kansas State quarterback is being tasked with taking over for 2024, and is saying all the right things so far. Coach Ryan Day has used the transfer portal to bolster his team in a big way at other positions as well, and expectations are very high for 2024.

Things could get very shaky for Day and the Buckeyes if they fail to meet expectations. While Day is 56-8 as Ohio State’s coach, he has lost three straight games against Michigan and has failed to deliver a national title. That will be expected to change.

