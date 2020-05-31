Lance Armstrong open to his son taking PEDs

Performance-enhancing drugs played a large role in both the rise and the fall of Lance Armstrong. Even though his use and subsequent lies about taking substances have helped turned Armstrong into a figure despised by many, he still is not completely opposed to them.

Armstrong was interviewed for the two-part documentary about him called “Lance” that is being aired by ESPN. He was asked how he would feel if his son, a college football, said he wanted to take PEDs.

"I would say that's a bad idea." Lance Armstrong talks about what he would tell his son if he wanted to try performance enhancing drugs. pic.twitter.com/xxzY7ebU90 — 30 for 30 (@30for30) June 1, 2020

“I would say that’s a bad idea. You’re a freshman in college. It might be a different conversation if you’re in the NFL. But at this point in your life and your career, not worth it,” Armstrong said.

The quote makes it clear that Armstrong is open to PEDs for his son depending on the circumstances. It has to be factored into a cost-benefit analysis for him. And what does that mean? He still endorses cheating, which is why so many people dislike him.