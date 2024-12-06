Dan Patrick teases an upcoming role in ‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel

Dan Patrick on Thursday teased his new role in the upcoming “Happy Gilmore” sequel.

Patrick was out Thursday and Ryan Leaf was filling in for him as the host of “The Dan Patrick Show.” Patrick told his audience that he was out to shoot his scenes for the upcoming Happy Gilmore movie.

The TV/radio host gave fans a glimpse of his costume for the role. He looks a lot like himself, but he does have a strong mustache and glasses.

Patrick had previously told his audience that the movie would begin shooting in September, and that the filming would occur in New Jersey. Patrick also revealed that he was told he would be “behind the desk” for the new movie, which suggests he’ll be playing an announcer/sportscaster.

Dan shared an update with us yesterday on when Happy Gilmore 2 is expected to start filming and what role he'll be playing pic.twitter.com/j8qROnGoIx — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 1, 2024

Patrick, 67, has long been a favorite of Sandler. He has appeared in 17 films made by Sandler and can always be counted on to play small but funny roles in the films.

What, you don’t know about “Coconut Smoochie”?