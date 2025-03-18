Larry Brown Sports

Fans all said the same thing about 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer

Fans have had mixed feelings since it was announced last year that Adam Sandler would be making a sequel to “Happy Gilmore,” and some of those emotions have been heightened with the release of the film’s first official trailer.

Netflix on Monday released the first official teaser for “Happy Gilmore 2,” which will become available for streaming on July 25. The trailer featured a lot of the same cast plus some notable new additions like John Daly and Instagram golf legend Paige Spiranac.

Actor Christopher McDonald is reprising his role as “Shooter McGavin,” who is one of the most famous movie antagonists of all time. Ben Stiller, who played a crazed nursing home worker in the 1996 movie, also made an appearance in the trailer.

Adam Sandler in the new Happy Gilmore trailer

The original “Happy Gilmore” has a massive cult following. While a lot of those fans are excited for another installment of the film, many share the same concern. They are hopeful “Happy Gilmore 2” isn’t a flop that takes away from the original.

Sandler has made countless movies, and “Happy Gilmore” is by far one of the most popular. He is undoubtedly aware of that, so he must be confident that fans are going to enjoy the sequel. Time will tell if that turns out to be true.

