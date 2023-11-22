Stephen A. Smith goes viral for epic exchange with fan about ‘Cars’ movie

Stephen A. Smith never comes unprepared for a sports debate — even if it’s about fictional Disney characters.

Smith was entertaining live callers during a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

A caller named Danny from Wisconsin got through to the ESPN personality and asked him to settle the GOAT athlete debate. Danny mentioned the usual names such as Tom Brady and Michael Jordan, but then offered his own answer — Lightning McQueen.

McQueen, the anthropomorphic stock car and protagonist of the movie “Cars,” has seven Piston Cup trophies to his name. The Piston Cup is the fictional top prize in the movie’s racing universe.

Instead of being dumbfounded or irritated by the question, Smith was ready for the moment. He responded to Danny as if he had been waiting all his life to be asked about McQueen’s place in the sporting pantheon.

Smith pointed to McQueen’s fellow racer in the film, Strip “The King” Weathers, who also had the same number of Piston Cups.

“I would tell you, [Lightning McQueen] wouldn’t be the GOAT. … When you talk about Strip ‘The King’ Weathers and Lightning McQueen, they’re both tied with seven Piston Cups. How can you be the GOAT if you’ve got something tied with you? Sorry, that ain’t going to work,” said Smith.

A live caller tried to get me with a Cars question…it didn't go well for him pic.twitter.com/4oWClqoQrZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 22, 2023

Smith then goaded the fan for his attempt “to catch” the ESPN host off guard with a silly question.

The video of the exchange Smith posted on X has been viewed over 5.5 million times as of writing.