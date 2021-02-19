‘Black Widow’ Jeanette Lee has Stage 4 ovarian cancer

Sad news was revealed on Thursday regarding former pool player Jeanette Lee, who was best known as the “Black Widow” in the billiards world.

Lee’s representatives revealed that the former pool star has Stage 4 ovarian cancer. Her agent described Lee’s prognosis as “dire.”

The 49-year-old rose to fame in the 1990s when she became the No. 1-ranked female pool player in the world. At the time, ESPN would often air pool events, and she became one of the faces of the game.

Lee revealed in an interview that she got her nickname because friends said she would lure people to the table and then eat them alive.

Lee was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was 12 and has had numerous surgeries. She has also lived in constant pain since her first surgery. Lee’s agent says the former pool star likely didn’t notice the ovarian cancer because she is so used to living in pain.

A GoFundMe charity page was set up for people to contribute to help Lee’s three daughters.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jeanette Lee’s family at this time while she fights her cancer diagnosis. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the well being of her young daughters at https://t.co/Kr3e8wbsxn. #wpbaladies #blackwidowpool — WPBA (@WPBAbilliards) February 17, 2021

This video is of Lee talking about her scoliosis.