Contestant vomited on stage during Nathan’s lemonade chug contest

The start of the main event at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest was delayed slightly on Wednesday after a contestant from a previous competition vomited all over the stage.

Between the men’s and women’s hot dog eating competitions, Nathan’s holds a short contest where contestants see how quickly they can chug a gallon of lemonade. Eric “Badlands” Booker won the lemonade chugging event for a fourth straight year with a record time of 21 seconds, beating his previous record of 23.58 seconds.

ERIC BADLANDS BOOKER NEW WORLD RECORD IN THE NATHAN'S FAMOUS LEMONADE CHUG pic.twitter.com/fTkdn3NRqV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2024

Booker somehow held all the lemonade down while being presented with his title belt. The contestant to his right did not, however. The other contestant projective vomited all over the stage multiple times, drawing a big reaction from those in attendance.

Left it all on the field. Just clearing his nose pic.twitter.com/z09wDgB5Yq — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 5, 2024

The name plates for the contestants in the men’s Hot Dog Eating Contest were already set up on stage, so organizers had to delay the main event to clean up a bit. The lemonade chugging contestant who got sick continued to vomit as he exited the stage.

This year’s Hot Dog Eating Contest looked a lot different since Joey Chestnut wasn’t allowed to compete, but there were still plenty of entertaining moments. One of them just happened to involve a bit of extra cleaning.