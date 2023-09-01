Dragon Pizza owner gets into fight with Dave Portnoy during pizza review

Dave Portnoy has become as known for his pizza reviews as he has for being the founder of Barstool Sports, and his latest video will make him even more well known for his reviews.

Since moving to New York City for work in 2017, Portnoy has gone around to various pizza places and posted video reviews of the slices every weekday. He has parlayed the success of his video reviews into an app and frozen pizza product, all under the “One Bite” brand.

Sometimes the video reviews include celebrity guests. In general, the reviews are pretty fun and entertainining. But a recent trip to Dragon Pizza in Somerville, Mass. turned into something nobody foresaw.

The owner of Dragon Pizza came out of the restaurant and began to chastise Portnoy mid-review. The two ended up getting into a verbal altercation, with lots of cursing being traded between the men.

Video of the altercation has gone viral. Beware of the bad language.

Here is the full review.

Barstool Pizza Review – Dragon Pizza (Somerville, MA) The Worst Pizza Place in America pic.twitter.com/gBNqmg87Go — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 1, 2023

Let’s start with this: Portnoy rated the pizza as a 6.4. He wasn’t a fan of the floppiness of the pizza, nor the parmesan flavor. The shop’s owner then came out to criticize Portnoy, saying he didn’t appreciate what Portnoy does to small businesses, judging them based on one bite of pizza. The owner revealed his bias, indicating he disliked Portnoy based on what he read about the Barstool Sports owner in the New York Times. Portnoy shot back a few times, mocking the owner for wearing a small T-shirt. The store owner threatened to call the police on Portnoy for conducting a review on the sidewalk outside the store.