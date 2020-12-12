Paige Spiranac rips Logan Paul fight as ‘money grab’

Paige Spiranac is no fan of Logan Paul and doesn’t think much of the social media star’s upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Spiranac, the social media famous former golfer, described Paul’s fight with Mayweather as a “money grab” on her podcast. She also shared why she is not a fan of Paul.

Spiranac, 27, says she has hated Paul ever since receiving death threats from his fans.

“I did an anti-bullying talk at a school and it was right after Logan Paul filmed a guy committing suicide in this forest,” Spiranac said on her iHeartRadio show. “It was a huge controversy and I was asked what I thought about it.

“I said, ‘If you have a large following of a younger viewing audience, you have to be careful with the content that you put out there.’ And I think he should have been punished more by YouTube or his sponsors or there needed to be some form of consequence bigger than what he got.

“And I ended up receiving death threats by all of these kids in that high school, that they were defending Logan Paul, and so ever since then I have hated him.”

Spiranac also said she couldn’t believe people want to see Paul and Mayweather in the exhibition. Paul and Mayweather are aiming to shatter pay-per-view records, but we have lots of doubts about them being able to generate so many buys.

Spiranac is right. It’s hard to believe people would want to watch Paul and Mayweather in a fight that doesn’t count, especially when we know it’s just for money. But some people will.

H/T Egotastic Sports

Photo: Lexie Mitchell via CC-BY-SA 4.0