Look: Tara Davis wears cowboy boots and hat after winning long jump

Tara Davis won the NCAA championship for women’s long jump on Thursday, and she celebrated with appropriate attire.

Davis leaped 6.70 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. to win the event. She pumped up the crowd before attempting a jump:

After winning the event, Davis put on cowboy boots and a hat and posed for the cameras:

blessing your timeline with @tar___ruh Davis' championship energy pic.twitter.com/PJGsyrZXWF — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) June 11, 2021

Davis is the first Texas woman to win the long jump national championship. She won both the indoor and outdoor titles.

Davis, who is actually from Agoura, Calif., explained that she was channeling her inner-Texan.