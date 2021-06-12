 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 11, 2021

Look: Tara Davis wears cowboy boots and hat after winning long jump

June 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tara Davis cowboy boots

Tara Davis won the NCAA championship for women’s long jump on Thursday, and she celebrated with appropriate attire.

Davis leaped 6.70 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. to win the event. She pumped up the crowd before attempting a jump:

After winning the event, Davis put on cowboy boots and a hat and posed for the cameras:

Davis is the first Texas woman to win the long jump national championship. She won both the indoor and outdoor titles.

Davis, who is actually from Agoura, Calif., explained that she was channeling her inner-Texan.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus