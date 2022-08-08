Video: Minor league team holds great Elaine dance contest on ‘Seinfeld Night’

Over 24 years have passed since “Seinfeld” was on the air and crushing in the ratings department. But the show is still as popular as ever, especially for one minor league baseball team.

The Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Saturday held its annual “Seinfeld Night” at the park. The Seinfeld-themed day is filled with fun events and tributes to the show.

They gave away a Marble Rye Figurine to fans, as well as bobbleheads of The Wiz and Mulva. Plus, there were some great Seinfeld-related contests throughout the game.

There is a Low Talker contest; a Sponge Worthy sponge toss game; a Dr. Cosmo Kramer: Proctologist balloon-popping game; a Candy Bar lineup; and an Elaine dance contest, among other events.

Here is a clip from the Elaine dance contest, where contestants stunk up the joint with their amazing Elaine dancing impressions.

Not only did that contestant nail the Elaine style, but they also very appropriately had on an Orioles hat. Hopefully they didn’t make the mistake of wearing that O’s hat while sitting in the owner’s box.

The fun night makes it look well worth the price of admission.