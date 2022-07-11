Fantasy legend leaving ESPN after 15 years

ESPN’s fantasy football coverage will look a lot different this season, as the network is parting ways with Matthew Berry.

Berry announced on Monday that this week will be his final one with ESPN. He thanked the network in a statement for giving him a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

So… some personal news: This is my last week at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/cDcVgN2BSc — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) July 11, 2022

Berry, whose title is senior fantasy sports analyst, has been with ESPN for 15 years. He was with the network when fantasy sports exploded. ESPN acknowledged his contributions in a statement of their own.

ESPN statement regarding @MatthewBerryTMR, who will make one final ESPN appearance on Monday https://t.co/SjjIeO4jgH pic.twitter.com/muxrUOBatl — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 11, 2022

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Berry and ESPN decided to part ways following contract renewal talks. It is unclear if the 52-year-old has received other offers, but we doubt he will be unemployed very long.

Berry, whose nickname is the Talented Mr. Roto, appeared on TV and radio for ESPN while also writing fantasy columns for ESPN.com. He has over 1 million followers on Twitter, and you could make the argument that he is the biggest name in fantasy football. Berry has been very quick to block those who criticize or question his fantasy advice.