Allen Robinson removes Bears references from Twitter profile amid contract dispute

Allen Robinson wants a new contract from the Chicago Bears, and the star wide receiver appears to be using social media as a means of cranking up the pressure on the team.

Robinson, who is in the final season of a three-year deal he signed with the Bears back in 2018, has suddenly removed all references to the team from his social media profiles. His Twitter cover photo no longer features a cartoon depiction of him in a Bears uniform, and it says nothing about him being a member of the team in his profile description.

Here’s a before and after:

Allen Robinson has taken the Chicago Bears out of his bio and has since deleted all of his ‘Bears’ photos on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/UC9oiLlIAh — Dave (@runbackdave) September 15, 2020

If you’re thinking that might be a coincidence, think again. Bears running back Tarik Cohen decided to show support for his teammate by tweeting #ExtendAR, which means “extend Allen Robinson.”

Robinson has had some injury trouble throughout his career, but he is the focal point of Chicago’s passing attack and established himself as one of the best wide receivers in football last season. The 27-year-old caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. He’s making $14 million this season.

The Bears have had plenty of well-documented struggles on offense under head coach Matt Nagy. If Robinson demands a trade, they could have even more issues to deal with.