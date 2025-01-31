49ers interviewing 3-time Pro Bowler for coaching job

The San Francisco 49ers could be adding a hot name from 2006 to their coaching staff.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Friday that the 49ers are set to interview ex-NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall for their open job of defensive backs coach. Garafolo notes that Hall spent last season as an assistant DBs coach for the Carolina Panthers but mutually parted ways with Carolina this offseason in search of a job as a primary position coach.

Hall, 41, was a first-round draft pick back in 2004 (No. 8 overall) and went on to play 14 seasons in the NFL. He was a Pro Bowler in 2005 and 2006 with the Atlanta Falcons and then made a third Pro Bowl team as a member of the then-Washington Redskins in 2010. Hall also had a brief stint with the then-Oakland Raiders and eventually retired after the 2017 season.

The 49ers currently do not have a dedicated DBs coach as assistant Daniel Bullocks works as both a passing game specialist as well as a DBs coach. After going 6-11 this season and missing the playoffs, San Francisco just brought back a big-name defensive coach and could be adding further to that side of the ball by hiring Hall.