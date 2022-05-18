Reporter suggests how 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo situation may end

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is waiting to be cleared for football activity after his offseason shoulder surgery. Once he is, things appear likely to accelerate between him and the team trying to get rid of him.

49ers reporter Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area believes Garoppolo will ask for his release if he is not quickly traded once cleared. That would give Garoppolo the opportunity to find a landing spot before the start of the season.

“Once he is cleared to play then I think Garoppolo, will ask for his release, if a trade isn’t materializing” – Matt Maiocco — Javier Vega (@JavierVeg_) May 18, 2022

According to reports, Garoppolo’s clearance is still a month or two away. That is why the 49ers have failed to trade him, and why that will not change for the foreseeable future. At that point, the team is clearly still hoping trade interest picks up, but they will have a choice to make if it does not.

Garoppolo carries a cap hit of roughly $27 million for 2022. The 49ers want to be out from under that, as they have no plans of starting the veteran this season. At this stage, it looks like a simple matter of how his exit is engineered.