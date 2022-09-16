49ers could make QB change after Week 2?

Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either.

The 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, and Lance may be under added scrutiny. According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, people who know and have worked with Niners coach Kyle Shanahan believe he will make a quarterback change if the team starts 0-2.

Stories like this were inevitable once the 49ers surprisingly kept Jimmy Garoppolo in the fold for the season. Lance’s shaky start only exacerbates the situation. The second-year quarterback went 13/28 for 164 yards with no touchdowns and an interception against the Bears in Week 1, though the game was played in difficult weather conditions. That excuse will not hold up if Lance struggles again.

Shanahan has done all he can to publicly back Lance and dismiss the chances of Garoppolo taking the job back. If things do not improve, however, the coach ultimately will not have much of a choice.