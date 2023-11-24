 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 24, 2023

Video shows 49ers got away with key pass interference against Seahawks

November 24, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Ambry Thomas grabs Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The San Francisco 49ers got away with pass interference at a key moment in their win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

The Seahawks were trailing 24-10 late in the fourth quarter and had 2nd-and-goal from the 7. Geno Smith threw a pass in the end zone to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Niners defensive back Ambry Thomas yanked Smith-Njigba’s arm as the wide receiver was trying to run his route. There was no flag.

That was clear pass interference. The ball should have been placed at the 1-yard line with an automatic first down. Instead, Smith was sacked on 3rd-and-goal. Seattle settled for a field goal to cut the lead to 24-13.

The Seahawks went on to lose 31-13. Things could have gotten a lot more interesting if they scored a touchdown on the aforementioned drive to make it a one-score game.

Seattle was outmatched from the start and probably would have lost anyway, but Pete Caroll has every right to be upset about that missed call.

Article Tags

San Francisco 49ersSeattle Seahawks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus