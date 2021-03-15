Playing alongside Aaron Donald got Leonard Floyd paid big money

Playing alongside Aaron Donald has its perks, including getting a teammate paid big money. That’s what happened with Leonard Floyd.

Floyd is re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a four-year, $64 million deal. That’s huge money for the former No. 9 overall pick.

Floyd spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears and did not look like he was living up to his status as a top-10 draft pick. He had 40 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 2019. His best marks with the Bears included 47 tackles in 2018 and 7.0 sacks in 2016.

In his first season with the Rams, Floyd had 55 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

When you’re playing on a defensive line anchored by Donald, you get a lot more one-on-one matchups. Opposing offenses are so focused on stopping the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, that it leaves opportunities for others to dominate. That was the case with Floyd, who is now getting paid big money because of it. He owes a lot of thanks for the money to his talented teammate.