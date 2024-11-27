Aaron Rodgers has big complaint about the Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers once again vented some frustrations with the organization on Wednesday as speculation continues about his future.

Rodgers made clear Wednesday that he believes the Jets have a big leak problem within their building, telling reporters that he “100 percent” thinks there is a leak problem within the building. Reports have intensified in recent days and weeks about internal strife within the organization, which has also included growing speculation about the quarterback’s future.

The various reports surrounding the Jets certainly hint at a fairly chaotic environment. Reports suggested that owner Woody Johnson wanted Rodgers benched earlier in the season, while more recent talk has suggested that Rodgers could be benched before the end of the season. On the other hand, Rodgers’ vacillating answers about his future have brought some of the speculation on himself.

Losing teams tend to be leakier ones as those in the building are more willing to vent their frustrations to reporters. It is not a problem Rodgers had to deal with as much in Green Bay, and it is made even worse by the environment in New York. No matter how much the leaks bother Rodgers, they probably aren’t going to stop.