Aaron Rodgers called for very unlikely penalty after throwing INT

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was called for a very unlikely penalty during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets were trailing 12-0 and had 3rd-and-19 at the Bills’ 41-yard line midway through the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Rodgers tried to force a deep pass to Allen Lazard, but the ball was intercepted by defensive back Christian Benford.

Rodgers stayed with the play and helped chase Benford out of bounds. The 41-year-old gave Benford a late shove, however, and was called for unnecessary roughness.

Aaron Rodgers is flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty after throwing his second interception of the game pic.twitter.com/0EPORP3dh0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2024

Rodgers has been on the receiving end of numerous late hits throughout his career. It is fairly common to see a defender called for pushing a quarterback too late after the quarterback scrambles out of bounds. We cannot remember many — if any — times that a quarterback was the one who delivered the late hit.

You can add that to the list of unexpected things that have happened for Rodgers and the Jets during an incredibly disappointing season.