Aaron Rodgers has funny message for Christian Watson about missed sign

Aaron Rodgers had a funny message for teammate Christian Watson after the Green Bay Packers’ 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football” in Week 15.

Watson entered Monday night’s game on a touchdown hot streak. He had scored in four straight games, posting eight touchdowns during that span.

Late in the game, Green Bay was leading 24-12 and had a 3rd-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line. Rodgers was lined up in the shotgun, and Watson was lined up wide to the right.

Rodgers appeared to see something, because he gave Watson a signal. Watson either missed the signal or didn’t know what it meant, because Rodgers threw a pass that went incomplete as Watson ran forward had no idea the ball was coming.

The Packers converted a 4th-and-2 run on the next play and then kneeled out the clock for the win.

After the game, ESPN’s Lisa Salters asked Rodgers whether he was still mad at Watson.

“Hey, you wanna catch touchdowns, you run the right routes!” Rodgers said of Watson.

Watson finished with 4 catches for 46 yards and no touchdowns, ending his touchdown streak.

What’s interesting is that the mixup comes days after an interesting article articulated what a sensitive matter Rodgers’ hand signals are for his teammates.

Watson better get back to work on learning the signals, or on learning when he needs to watch his quarterback to see if a signal is given. He cost himself a shot at keeping the touchdown streak going.