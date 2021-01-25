 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers casts doubt on future with Packers after NFC Championship loss

January 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers raised eyebrows in terms of both what he said and how he said it after Sunday’s NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers admitted his future was uncertain after Sunday’s loss, suggesting that he may not be leaning toward returning to Green Bay — or that the Packers might be ready to move on from him.

Multiple media members on the Zoom call took note of Rodgers’ tone as well. ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde, who has covered Rodgers for the quarterback’s entire career, said it sounded like a goodbye.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic added that Rodgers is very careful with his words, and it was clear that the quarterback was uncertain about his future.

For whatever it’s worth, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he “sure as hell hope(d)” Rodgers would return to the Packers for 2021.

Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract and no intention of retiring. He does likely have leverage if he wants to use it coming off one of his best seasons. The Packers drafted Rodgers’ heir apparent in Jordan Love in the 2020 draft, which immensely bothered Rodgers as well. It certainly sounds like he’s going to at least consider moving on in the aftermath of all this.

