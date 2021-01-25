Aaron Rodgers casts doubt on future with Packers after NFC Championship loss

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers raised eyebrows in terms of both what he said and how he said it after Sunday’s NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers admitted his future was uncertain after Sunday’s loss, suggesting that he may not be leaning toward returning to Green Bay — or that the Packers might be ready to move on from him.

Aaron Rodgers: “A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2021

Rodgers was asked post-game how do you go from here? "I don’t know, I really don’t. A lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I am going to have to take some time away for sure and clear my head and see what is going on with everything, but it is pretty tough right now." — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) January 25, 2021

Multiple media members on the Zoom call took note of Rodgers’ tone as well. ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde, who has covered Rodgers for the quarterback’s entire career, said it sounded like a goodbye.

Aaron Rodgers sure sounded like a guy saying goodbye. — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 25, 2021

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic added that Rodgers is very careful with his words, and it was clear that the quarterback was uncertain about his future.

After last season's NFC title game loss, Aaron Rodgers spoke much more optimistically about his future with the Packers. Listening to him just now was the opposite. So much more uncertainty in his voice and his words. It's not hard to read between the lines on this one. https://t.co/iGr7mRlLM3 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2021

Aaron Rodgers, more than any athlete on planet Earth, knows exactly what he's saying with every word. He has a purpose with every syllable he says. He said he's uncertain about his future. He wouldn't say that if he fully felt he'd be the QB here next season. End of story. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2021

For whatever it’s worth, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he “sure as hell hope(d)” Rodgers would return to the Packers for 2021.

Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract and no intention of retiring. He does likely have leverage if he wants to use it coming off one of his best seasons. The Packers drafted Rodgers’ heir apparent in Jordan Love in the 2020 draft, which immensely bothered Rodgers as well. It certainly sounds like he’s going to at least consider moving on in the aftermath of all this.