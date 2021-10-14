Aaron Rodgers answers whether he would ever play for Bears

Aaron Rodgers has expressed that he does not want to remain in Green Bay much longer due to issues he has with the the team’s front office. He could end up on a new team next season, but would he consider going to one of his biggest division rivals? He was asked that question on Wednesday ahead of the Packers’ game at Chicago in Week 6.

Rodgers said he is well aware of how much Bears fans dislike him. He also said he liked the city overall, which led to a question about whether he could ever play for the NFC North rival.

Rodgers responded with a hard “no.”

Aaron Rodgers says Bears fans are not happy with him. Not very cordial, but he respects that. He thinks highly of Chicago as a city. Asked him if he can envision ever playing for Bears: "No. No." Hard no? "It's just not going to happen, man." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 13, 2021

“Could you see yourself every playing there [Chicago] when your time comes playing here?” Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/IGJKAX6o0x — 𝐽𝐸𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐾 🧀 (@BigMack_4) October 13, 2021

Rodgers may say that now, but you never know what could happen. Brett Favre ended up playing for the Minnesota Vikings towards the end of his career. Rodgers shouldn’t close the door on playing for Chicago. But he probably couldn’t say that publicly, not while he’s still wearing green and yellow.