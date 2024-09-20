Aaron Rodgers took great shot at Mel Kiper Jr.

Mel Kiper Jr. was roasted this week after he suggested the NFL should make a radical rule change, and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took note of the comments like the rest of us.

During a Thursday morning appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Kiper suggested that the NFL should look into banning defenses from playing two-high safety coverage. The longtime draft analyst believes offenses have gotten away from deep passes because defenses put two players deep so frequently that quarterbacks have to become “checkdown kings.”

Rodgers led the the Jets to a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Thursday night. After the game, he was asked about the difficulty he has had getting on the same page with star wide receiver Garrett Wilson early in the year. Rodgers gave a thoughtful response while also taking a shot at Kiper.

“The entire focus of all three defenses we played have been taking Garrett away. It’s been Mel Kiper’s worst nightmare — a lot of Cover 2,” Rodgers said. “And when there’s times we get one-high (safety) we try to go to him, but a lot of two-high in all three games. They’re shading to him, even with stud corners.”

Aaron Rodgers on his connection with Garrett Wilson: "The entire focus of all three defenses we've played have been taking Garrett away. It's been Mel Kiper's worst nightmare. Been a lot of cover 2" pic.twitter.com/kTFnwE1cuq — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 20, 2024

Most people disagreed with Kiper about possibly banning two-high safety looks, as evidenced by the reactions on social media. Rodgers’ smirk is probably a good indication that he thinks Kiper is crazy, too.