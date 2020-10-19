Aaron Rodgers had surprising comment after Packers’ blowout loss

Players are often frustrated and upset after their team loses, but that was not necessarily the case for Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got smashed 38-10 in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. Green Bay took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and just got steamrolled after that. A couple of interceptions by Rodgers led to Bucs touchdowns. Tampa Bay’s offense also woke up after that.

So was Rodgers angry about getting crushed in the game? Not really. He was actually happy to get a wake-up call.

“I feel like we needed a little bit of a wake-up call this season because things had been so good. … I think we needed a kick in the a– a little bit,” he said.

Rodgers also believes the bad loss was an anomaly.

Aaron Rodgers: "I feel good about the team. Might need to add an extra finger to the scotch." Then he used the term "stinker" again to describe today. "This is, I believer, an anomaly, not the beginning of a trend. We have a chance to prove me right next week." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 19, 2020

The Packers were 4-0 prior to the loss. Rodgers likely doesn’t want himself and his teammates feeling too comfortable about things.