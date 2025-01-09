AFC team requests head coaching interview with Brian Flores

Brian Flores has emerged as a legitimate head coaching option for at least one NFL team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced over social media on Wednesday that they have requested a head coaching interview with the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Flores. Jacksonville is looking for a new head coach after firing Doug Pederson earlier this week.

Flores, 43, has experience in the state of Florida, having served as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21. Though that stint ended with a sub-.500 record (24-25) and zero playoff appearances, Flores’ stock is on the rise again thanks to his fifth-ranked defense this season (by points allowed) with the 14-3 Vikings.

The 3-14 Jaguars finished 28th by the same metric this season (allowing 25.6 points per game), which might explain their interest in a defensive-minded coach like Flores. But some of Flores’ former players have recently made unflattering comments about his time as a head coach, so Jacksonville definitely has some data points to consider here.