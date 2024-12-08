Could Aidan Hutchinson return to Lions during playoffs?

Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was thought to be out for the season when he suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. Not only might that not be the case, but the Lions are hopeful that he will be back much sooner than that.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the Lions are hopeful that Hutchinson will be able to return for the NFC Championship if the team makes it that far. If Hutchinson managed to return for that game, it would mean he missed a little more than three months with his broken leg.

“He’s actually doing some underwater running on an underwater treadmill. He’s able to walk on land, as they say,” Glazer said. “He’s supposed to use a cane, but he’s not really using it right now. They actually are holding out hope, just because of how hard he works, that he could possibly be back not the Super Bowl, but the NFC Championship depending on how that bone feels and, Dan Campbell says also, how much practice he can get.”

A potential return for the Super Bowl was mooted pretty quickly after Hutchinson initially suffered the injury, though there were no guarantees. This latest report suggests that the team’s optimism has not changed, and if anything, they are even more bullish than they were before.

The Lions have already clinched a playoff spot with their win over Green Bay on Thursday. They currently hold the top seed in the NFC and control their own destiny on that front. If they can lock that down, the Lions would get a bye in the playoffs and would only need one win to get back to the NFC Championship. At that point, Hutchinson may be on his way as a reinforcement.

Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks on the season in just five games before getting hurt. Any contribution he can give them would be massive as they try to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.