AJ Brown appeared to be upset on Eagles’ sideline

AJ Brown appeared to be upset on the Eagles’ sideline late in the team’s 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

As the Amazon broadcast returned from a commercial before the start of the fourth quarter in Philadelphia, they showed a clip of an interaction on the sideline. Jalen Hurts was seen talking with Brown, who appeared to be upset. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni even came over and seemed to try to calm down Brown.

Amazon announcer Al Michaels surmised that Brown was upset over his lack of action in the offense. Brown had 3 catches for 17 yards on just 4 targets to that point in the game as the Eagles were content to pound the ball on the ground.

A few minutes after Brown was shown upset, Hurts targeted his main man twice for potential touchdowns, but they were unable to connect. Brown finished the game with 4 catches for 29 yards.

DeVonta Smith had the bigger game among Philly receivers with 4 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles’ rushing attack drove the offense. They ran the ball 48 times for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns (2 by Hurts).