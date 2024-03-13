 Skip to main content
AJ Dillon linked to 3 teams in free agency

March 13, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
AJ Dillon in his Packers uniform

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Dillon remains a free agent after several running backs signed with teams in the first two days of the legal tampering period, and the former Green Bay Packer reportedly has his eye on a few potential suitors.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Wednesday that Dillon has interest in the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. It is unclear if that interest has been reciprocated.

The Packers made two huge moves at running back this week when they signed Josh Jacobs and cut Aaron Jones. It is possible they could try to bring Dillon back in the same type of complimentary role he played for them over the past several seasons, but they probably do not want to spend much.

Dillon rushed for 613 yards and just 2 touchdowns last season. He averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry. Teams likely view him as a timeshare back, but there still should be a decent market for the 25-year-old if his asking price is reasonable.

