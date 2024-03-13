AJ Dillon linked to 3 teams in free agency

AJ Dillon remains a free agent after several running backs signed with teams in the first two days of the legal tampering period, and the former Green Bay Packer reportedly has his eye on a few potential suitors.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Wednesday that Dillon has interest in the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. It is unclear if that interest has been reciprocated.

As the #Packers have rebuilt their RB room, free agent RB AJ Dillon has several options outside GB, with sources say he's looking at the #Giants, #Colts and #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

The Packers made two huge moves at running back this week when they signed Josh Jacobs and cut Aaron Jones. It is possible they could try to bring Dillon back in the same type of complimentary role he played for them over the past several seasons, but they probably do not want to spend much.

Dillon rushed for 613 yards and just 2 touchdowns last season. He averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry. Teams likely view him as a timeshare back, but there still should be a decent market for the 25-year-old if his asking price is reasonable.