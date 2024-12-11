Report reveals whether Al Michaels will be back with Amazon in 2025

Al Michaels has a contract with Amazon that is set to expire, but the legendary broadcaster is expected to remain the voice of “Thursday Night Football” for at least another season.

Michaels is planning to be back with Amazon Prime Video in 20225, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. Michaels and the streaming giant will take a year-to-year approach with the situation rather than trying to work out a multi-year contract.

Michaels is currently in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Amazon in 2022. He reportedly makes around $15 million per season, which is in line with what ESPN pays Joe Buck for “Monday Night Football.”

Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit are also calling a Wild Card playoff game for Amazon this season. Michaels was slated to call a playoff game for NBC last season, but the network made the surprising decision to replace him.

The 80-year-old Michaels has been criticized during his tenure with Amazon for a perceived lack of enthusiasm. He has openly said that has to do with the quality of games, not his age. There have been more competitive games with better teams featured on “Thursday Night Football” this season, and the option to flex games should keep things more exciting.

Michaels has also seemed more openly critical of officials since joining Amazon, though those types of takes probably lead to more exposure.