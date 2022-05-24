Al Michaels will still have big role with NBC’s NFL coverage

Al Michaels has accepted a new job as the play-by-play voice of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” this upcoming season, but that does not mean the broadcasting legend is finished at NBC.

NBC announced on Tuesday that Michaels will move to an emeritus role with the network. He will call one NFL playoff game for “Sunday Night Football” in 2022 while also appearing on Olympic coverage.

There will be three NFL playoff games broadcast on NBC in total. The network’s new top NFL duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call one while Michaels and another analyst will call the other.

Many people were disappointed that Michaels landed with Amazon rather than a network TV station. Though, the 77-year-old is reportedly getting a massive raise at his new job.

Michaels has one of the most recognizable voices in sports broadcasting history. Keeping him in an emeritus role is smart business for NBC.