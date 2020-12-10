Cool video shows how Alvin Kamara called the play for his touchdown run vs. Falcons

A cool video circulated on Twitter Wednesday and shows how Alvin Kamara called the play that turned into his touchdown run in the New Orleans Saints’ Week 13 win over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.

The video pairs head coach Sean Payton’s explanation with a visualization of what the coach was talking about. Payton described a running play the Saints utilized involving a fake to Kamara, while Taysom Hill kept the ball and rushed for seven yards. As the team headed to the locker room for halftime, Payton asked Kamara what plays he liked. Kamara said he thought running the same play but with him getting the ball would work.

So in the third quarter, the Saints ran the play but gave the ball to Kamara, who had a huge hole. He rushed into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown that put New Orleans up 21-9.

Payton explains the origin of Kamara's TD run against the Falcons. I remember shooting him and Payton talking going to half. Here's the visual with Payton's explanation: pic.twitter.com/efdrUpyYoZ — Adam Ney (@sayneykid) December 9, 2020

Scoring on a play must have been a true thrill for Kamara, who had 88 yards in the game. Asking for the input of his player and then using it to success also probably makes the players feel more connected to the team, the coach, and the organization. Great move by Payton, and great call by Kamara.