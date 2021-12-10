Did Alvin Kamara expose embarrassing secret about Sean Payton?

Alvin Kamara may have made an embarrassing revelation about his head coach this week.

The New Orleans Saints star jokingly told reporters on Friday that coach Sean Payton might have “a little foot fetish.”

Alvin Kamara is the funniest human alive, and Sean Payton “might” have a little foot fetish. @camjordan94 @A_kamara6 #Saints pic.twitter.com/UwIGf6pXtw — Jack Culotta (BootKreweMedia)🎙 (@TalkCulotta) December 10, 2021

“Shoes, that’s his thing,” said Kamara of Payton. “Like foot, anything to do with shoes, pedicure, like, that’s his thing. I don’t know. He might got a little foot fetish.”

For reference, Kamara was speaking in the context of cleats, per Katherine Terrell of The Athletic. Payton is a known stickler for making sure that his players wear the right kinds of cleats so that they do not slip on particular turfs. Kamara said that he thinks his cleats contributed to his hamstring injury, which has kept the Pro Bowler out of the Saints’ last four games.

The receipts do not lie about Payton either. He once treated his team to pedicures after they wore particular cleats for a 2017 game in Green Bay.

Sean Payton treated the Saints to pedicures after they wore uncomfortable cleats last week in Green Bay. (via @JenHale504) pic.twitter.com/vqGgTGKSYp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 29, 2017

Hey, Payton has a right to be into what he is into. Who are we to judge?

If this is indeed Payton’s thing, as Kamara indicated, he would not be the first NFL head coach to have such unique interests.

Photo: Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports