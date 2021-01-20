Alvin Kamara seems to have funny idea for next Tennessee head coach

Alvin Kamara seems to have a suggestion for a new Tennessee head coach.

The Vols on Monday announced the firing of Jeremy Pruitt as their head coach. A day later a report made some serious allegations about their recruiting violations.

Now that the Vols are looking for a head coach, Kamara asked his Twitter followers to create a photo of him with a coach’s headset on in Neyland Stadium.

Somebody photoshop me in neyland with a coaches headset on… — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 20, 2021

Kamara liked this photo someone sent him:

Kamara played at Tennessee in 2015 and 2016 before heading to the NFL Draft. He has become a four-time Pro Bowler, which has led to many questions about why he wasn’t utilized more in college.

He’s a little too busy with the Saints to coach at Tennessee, but it’s a humorous thought.