Alvin Kamara seems to have funny idea for next Tennessee head coach
Alvin Kamara seems to have a suggestion for a new Tennessee head coach.
The Vols on Monday announced the firing of Jeremy Pruitt as their head coach. A day later a report made some serious allegations about their recruiting violations.
Now that the Vols are looking for a head coach, Kamara asked his Twitter followers to create a photo of him with a coach’s headset on in Neyland Stadium.
Somebody photoshop me in neyland with a coaches headset on…
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 20, 2021
Kamara liked this photo someone sent him:
It all makes sense now… @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/PMbboTXIM3
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 20, 2021
Kamara played at Tennessee in 2015 and 2016 before heading to the NFL Draft. He has become a four-time Pro Bowler, which has led to many questions about why he wasn’t utilized more in college.
He’s a little too busy with the Saints to coach at Tennessee, but it’s a humorous thought.