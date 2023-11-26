Amon-Ra St. Brown hit with huge fine by NFL

The NFL levied a $43,709 fine on Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown this weekend for a block during his team’s Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

St. Brown was fined for what was deemed a dangerous block against Bears safety Jaquen Brisker in the first quarter of the Lions’ 31-26 win at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The NFL penalized St. Brown for lowering his helmet to initiate contact.

It’s not just running backs: The NFL fined #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown $43,709 for this block last week against Chicago. St. Brown is wearing No. 14 here. The league has been cracking down on lowering the head to initiate contact. pic.twitter.com/8vJ5MLgeK4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2023

St. Brown reacted to the fine on X. The Lions star said that he was “hurting” over the $43,709 penalty that represents a decent chunk of his annual salary.

“Almost 5% of my salary,” said St. Brown. “I’m hurtingg [sic].”

The Lions wideout is in the third year of his 4-year, $4.27 million contract he signed in 2021. According to Spotrac, St. Brown is earning a base salary of $940,000 for the 2023 season. The value of the fine would be just under 5% of the 2023 figure.

St. Brown has been the Lions’ clear top receiving threat this season. The third-year pro leads the team in targets (109), receptions (82), and receiving yards (993). He is also tied with tight end Sam LaPorta for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with 5 despite St. Brown playing one less game.

The NFL has made it a point of emphasis to penalize players for initiating contact with their helmets. St. Brown isn’t the only player this season “hurting” from the huge fines the NFL is dishing out over the infraction.