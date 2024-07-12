Amon-Ra St. Brown calls out his brother over Super Bowl comments

Are the New Orleans Saints seriously aiming to win the Super Bowl in 2024? Amon-Ra St. Brown certainly does not think so.

St. Brown made some comments about the Saints’ ambitions as part of the “St. Brown Podcast” that he records with his brother Equanimeous. The two were discussing whether every team seriously believes they can win a Super Bowl, as Amon-Ra argued that his Detroit Lions are “actually chasing it” instead of simply harboring some distant hopes of getting one.

Equanimeous St. Brown, who joined the Saints this offseason, argued that every team thinks it can win a Super Bowl. Amon-Ra was not buying that.

“No one in your f—ing room thinks you’re going to win a Super Bowl,” Amon-Ra said of the Saints.

Amon-Ra backed up his point by saying that two years ago, the Lions had no ambitions of trying to win a Super Bowl and were simply trying to make the playoffs. He added that the Saints did not even make the playoffs last year.

“I think we can win the Super Bowl,” Equanimeous responded. “Saints are a great organization … It’s not that hard to make the playoffs.”

There are unquestionably some teams that enter the season with more realistic Super Bowl ambitions than others. The Saints are not going to be considered one of the leading contenders, especially with some lingering uncertainty over one of their stars.

Amon-Ra might be going a bit too far in saying they have no chance, however. The Saints themselves went from 3-13 in 2005 to 10-6 and an NFC Championship appearance in 2006. That is an extreme example, but it certainly isn’t impossible.