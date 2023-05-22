Colts reportedly settle Andrew Luck tampering complaint

The Indianapolis Colts have settled things regarding alleged tampering involving retired quarterback Andrew Luck.

The Colts reacted angrily after reports emerged suggesting the Washington Commanders had asked about luring Luck out of retirement last season. Though Luck retired in 2019, the Colts still control his rights, and any discussions with the former quarterback would have to take place with their permission.

The NFL looked into the claims and determined that no one from the Commanders actually spoke to Luck or any members of his inner circle, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN. Thus, the league’s anti-tampering policy was not violated, and the Colts are satisfied with the findings.

The Colts have made it very clear that they take any potential Luck tampering very seriously. Few teams are probably going to even think of trying to talk him into a comeback at this point, so it would be a surprise for this to come up again.